He fired shots in air, sped away, then returned to crime scene, police say

Miguel Angel Tapia, 26, was on felony probation when he was arrested Sunday on weapons charges. Fresno Police Department

A man who fired gunshots in the air on Saturday night was arrested the next day after he returned to the scene of the crime, Fresno police reported.

He was identified as Miguel Angel Tapia, 26.

Officers went to the area of North Glenn Avenue and Divisadero Street Saturday after the department’s ShotSpotter system activated, a spokesman reported. They determined that Tapia had fired five rounds from a 9 mm handgun in the air before speeding away.

The spokesman said that about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer observed a white Ford pickup believed to be driven by Tapia in the area and conducted a traffic stop. Tapia was taken into custody and booked on weapons charges. Tapia is on probation for felony DUI.