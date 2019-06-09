Fresno man shot at Sunnyside Park. No arrests reported

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating a shooting at Sunnyside Park in southeast Fresno.

Officers were alerted to the shooting on Sunday afternoon after a man in his 20s was admitted to the hospital with several gunshot wounds to his lower torso. The man had been dropped off by his friends.

The man was admitted in critical but stable condition and is expected to be discharged Sunday night, according to Fresno Police Department Lt. Bill Dooley.

The victim was at Sunnyside Park when the shooting occurred and there were other people at the park at the time, according to his statement to police. Two bullet casings were found on the scene, but there were no reports of shots fired in the area and no suspect information available, Dooley said.