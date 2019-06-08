Crime

Gun that was missing from City of Fresno is found during traffic stop, police say

Cody Martino and Champ Eurich were arrested Saturday, June 8, 2019, after Fresno police officers found a loaded gun inside their car that was reported missing from the City of Fresno.
Cody Martino and Champ Eurich were arrested Saturday, June 8, 2019, after Fresno police officers found a loaded gun inside their car that was reported missing from the City of Fresno. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno police say they recovered a gun during a traffic stop that was reportedly stolen from the city.

Officers made a traffic stop Saturday in southeast Fresno, east of Calwa, where they located 19-year-old Champ Eurich and 18-year-old Cody Martino inside the car. A third person who was not named was also in the vehicle, according to a police news release.

An officer asked Eurich to exit the vehicle and were patting him down when the officer felt a gun magazine in his pants. Eurich then allegedly told the officer that the gun was under the passenger seat, police said.

Officers found a 9 mm Glock that police determined had been reported as missing from the City of Fresno. But Eurich allegedly told police he purchased the gun from a seller for $300.

Eurich was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen and loaded firearm. Martino was arrested on a warrant. Both were taken to Fresno County Jail.

The gun discovery makes the 35th gun removed from the street in the city this year, according to police.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He grew up in Porterville and has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from Fresno State. He is a former student editor at the Fresno State and Fresno City College newspapers. His hobbies include reading, sleeping, running and taking care of his dog.

  Comments  