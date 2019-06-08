She fired the gun while he drove in what Visalia police said was an attempted murder

Gustavo Rubio and Priscilla Charris were arrested Saturday, June 8, 2019, on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to Visalia police.

Visalia police arrested a pair suspected of attempted murder after shots were fired from one moving car into another one Saturday.

It all happened near a middle school.

Police say Gustavo Rubio, 19, was the driver in a vehicle and Priscilla Charris, 35, was his passenger.

Around 2:20 p.m., police were dispatched to Mooney and Houston avenues, near Green Acres Middle School, for reports of a possible shooting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It turned out, police said, that Charris allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle in that area just before police arrived.

The people in the vehicle that was shot at told police that they were chased by Rubio and Charris for about two blocks to Elm Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said no bullets struck the vehicle or the people inside.

Charris and Rubio were arrested in the 1500 block of Mooney Boulevard and both were booked on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police did not recover the gun allegedly used in the shooting, according to a police news release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department anonymously at 559-713-4738.