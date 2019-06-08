Little girl stabbed at birthday party in Fresno. Witnesses aren’t helping locate suspect

A 6-year-old Fresno girl was stabbed around 5:30 p.m. Saturday by a 34-year-old woman, who used an unknown sharp object, police said. The Fresno Bee

UPDATE: The suspect was arrested about two hours after the incident. She was identified as Crystal Parra, a 35-year-old who is a resident a the home where the stabbing occurred.

Original story: A little girl in Fresno was stabbed Saturday, the suspect remains at large and witnesses are being uncooperative, police said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. during a birthday party held just north of Fresno City College in central Fresno.

The 6-year-old, who was a guest at the party, was stabbed under her eye by a 34-year-old woman, who used an unknown sharp object, Fresno Police said.

Police were not sure of the relation between the little girl and the female suspect. Officers were investigating who are the girl’s legal guardians.

Police said the woman became angry at the girl then stabbed her with possibly a razor blade.





Police were unable to immediately locate the object used to strike the victim.

The suspect fled the home, where the incident took place.

And so far, witnesses were not forthcoming with information, police said.

An ambulance took the little girl to Community Regional Medical Center, where police said she is in stable condition.