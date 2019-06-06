Man wounded in drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno

Stock photo

A man hit by two bullets Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno, police reported.

The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds in the leg and the upper body, according to Lt. Mark Hudson. The shooting took place in the 1200 block of East George Street, near Annadale Avenue and South Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m..

Hudson said police were looking for a four-door car that fled eastbound on Tupman.