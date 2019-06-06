Hit-run driver sought after child struck in northwest Fresno crosswalk

A 10-year-old child was stuck in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in northwest Fresno, police reported.

The collision took place just after 8 a.m. as the boy was on his way to Valley Oak Elementary School, according to Lt. Mark Hudson. The boy suffered minor injuries after he was knocked down, and was taken by his parents to Children’s Hospital in Madera.

Hudson said the boy was in the crosswalk at East Champlain Drive and Fort Washington Road when the driver of a red sports car, possibly a Toyota Celica, rolled through a red light while making a right-had turn. After striking the boy, the driver briefly stopped before speeding away.

The driver was described as a man wearing a tan turban with a beard.