Gang member with assault weapon arrested in southwest Fresno

An 18-year-old alleged gang member was arrested Wednesday afternoon in southwest Fresno with three firearms, including an assault weapon, police reported.

He was identified as Desmond Divine.

A police spokesman reported officers were sent to the 1900 block of West La Sierra Avenue to investigate a disturbance at 4:30 p.m.

They found Divine inside the home and in a bedroom recovered the .22 caliber carbine, classified as an assault weapon, a shotgun and a second .22 caliber rifle.

Divine was booked on weapons charges.