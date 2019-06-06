Crime
Gang member with assault weapon arrested in southwest Fresno
An 18-year-old alleged gang member was arrested Wednesday afternoon in southwest Fresno with three firearms, including an assault weapon, police reported.
He was identified as Desmond Divine.
A police spokesman reported officers were sent to the 1900 block of West La Sierra Avenue to investigate a disturbance at 4:30 p.m.
They found Divine inside the home and in a bedroom recovered the .22 caliber carbine, classified as an assault weapon, a shotgun and a second .22 caliber rifle.
Divine was booked on weapons charges.
