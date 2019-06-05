Police investigating shooting that left one man injured in central Fresno

Police looking for suspect from central Fresno shooting Police are investigating a shooting that started out as a verbal disturbance and resulted in one man getting hit in the leg Wednesday night in central Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating a shooting that started out as a verbal disturbance and resulted in one man getting hit in the leg Wednesday night in central Fresno.

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Officers responded to a call of gunfire around 7:50 p.m. on east Harvard and north Maroa Avenues in central Fresno.

When police arrived, they discovered two individuals had a verbal disturbance, which turned physical before a male suspect opened fire and struck a male victim once in his leg.

The individuals involved in the disturbance left the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim is found in stable condition and cooperating with officers.

No information on the suspect is being released at the moment.

“The reason being is we’re trying to catch him and don’t want to alert him that we’re looking for him or know who he is,” said Lt. Tietjen.

The reason for the disturbance is unknown.

Officers are checking the area for any surveillance.