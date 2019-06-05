Lemoore councilmember arrested after leading officers on high speed chase

Lemoore councilmember Holly Blair was arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail after leading officers on a pursuit while carrying a juvenile, according to a Lemoore Police news release.

Lemoore councilmember Holly Blair was arrested for leading officers on a pursuit while carrying a juvenile in the back seat Wednesday afternoon, according to a Lemoore Police news release.

Around 2:14 p.m., officer were in the rear parking lot of the Lemoore Police Department when a red 2008 Honda Pilot drove into the lot at a high rate of speed.

Officers shouted for the vehicle to stop but instead the driver, identified as Blair, drove to the end of the parking lot, made a turn within the parking lot, and accelerated at a high rate of speed, the news release said.

As officers continued to shout, they turned their directives to other officers to get their attention as they were in the path of the speeding vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Honda continued eastbound at a fast speed on West Cinnamon Drive, passing through stop signed intersections with a juvenile, spotted in the back seat. The relation of the juvenile to Blair was not immediately known.

The vehicle then stopped on west Cinnamon Drive near north Lemoore Avenue.

Blair was given multiple verbal commands but did not comply, according to the news release.

She was arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer, reckless driving, child endangerment and resisting arrest.

This case remains under investigation.

This isn’t the first run-in Blair has had with Lemoore Police.

Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson, Police Chief Darrell Smith and Assistant Police Chief Margarita Ochoa had filed a temporary restraining order against Blair to prevent her from making future critical comments concerning them or the city on January 31, according to a story from Our Valley Voice newspaper.

But the restraining order was denied without prejudice and an agreement was made between both parties to longer say disparaging remarks about each other, according to the story.