Bay Area homicide suspect arrested in southeast Fresno after standoff, police say

A SWAT standoff in southeast Fresno ended peacefully Wednesday with the arrest of a Bay Area homicide suspect.

Edwin Eddie McNeal Jr. was arrested just before 4 p.m. at an apartment Belmont and Minnewawa avenues, Lt. Mark Hudson said.

He added that officers came out to the apartment after a call from Oakland police around 11 a.m. regarding McNeal’s location.

Oakland and Fresno police officers arrived, but McNeal, 56, refused to come out. The SWAT Team and police negotiators were also called to the apartment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He surrendered hours after police arrived. Hudson said McNeal is wanted in a homicide case in Oakland. Further details were not provided.

Hudson said McNeal would be booked into jail in Alameda County following his arrest.