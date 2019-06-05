He had an illegal marijuana lab, firearm and high-capacity magazines, police report

Bobby Kousol, 27, was arrrest on drug and weapons charges after police service a warrant at an alleged honey oil lab in central Fresno on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Fresno Police Department

A Fresno County anti-gang unit Tuesday raided a honey oil lab in central Fresno and arrested a man armed with a Glock pistol and multiple high-capacity magazines, Fresno police reported.

Taken into custody was Bobby Kousol, 27, who was released from Fresno County Jail on bond early Wednesday.

Police served the warrant in the 2200 block of West Princeton Avenue, where they discovered lab equipment used to extract concentrated cannabis from marijuana. A spokesman said Kousol admitted running the honey oil lab.

Authorities say the manufacture of honey oil, also known as hashish oil, is highly dangerous because butane is used in the manufacturing process. Butane is highly explosive, and since it is heavier than air, it travels close to the ground where fumes can come into contact with a heat source such as a hot water heater and cause a powerful blast.

A Fresno man was seriously injured in 2016 in an explosion that police and fire officials said was caused by a honey oil operation.