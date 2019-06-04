Crime

63-year-old woman stabbed in her home in southeast Fresno

A 63-year-old woman was stabbed in her home Thursday in southeast Fresno, police said.

According to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide, officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Millbrook and Floradora Avenues around 4 p.m. and found a woman with stab wounds on her forearms.

Chamalbide said the stabbing occurred after the woman got into an argument about child custody with and a 27-year-old woman, who was living with the victim but is not related.

The suspect then attack the older lady with a knife.

The victim’s wounds were caused by trying to defend herself from the attacker, police said.

The suspect then locked herself in a room. Police eventually were able to talk her into coming out and surrendering.

The suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds.

