63-year-old woman stabbed in her home in southeast Fresno
A 63-year-old woman was stabbed in her home Thursday in southeast Fresno, police said.
According to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide, officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Millbrook and Floradora Avenues around 4 p.m. and found a woman with stab wounds on her forearms.
Chamalbide said the stabbing occurred after the woman got into an argument about child custody with and a 27-year-old woman, who was living with the victim but is not related.
The suspect then attack the older lady with a knife.
The victim’s wounds were caused by trying to defend herself from the attacker, police said.
The suspect then locked herself in a room. Police eventually were able to talk her into coming out and surrendering.
The suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds.
