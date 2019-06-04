63-year-old woman stabbed in her home in southeast Fresno

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 63-year-old woman was stabbed in her home Thursday in southeast Fresno, police said.

According to Lt. Charlie Chamalbide, officers responded to a report of a stabbing near Millbrook and Floradora Avenues around 4 p.m. and found a woman with stab wounds on her forearms.

Chamalbide said the stabbing occurred after the woman got into an argument about child custody with and a 27-year-old woman, who was living with the victim but is not related.





The suspect then attack the older lady with a knife.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim’s wounds were caused by trying to defend herself from the attacker, police said.

The suspect then locked herself in a room. Police eventually were able to talk her into coming out and surrendering.

The suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds.



