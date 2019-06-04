Madera High School student arrested for graffiti police say ‘implied’ violence

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have arrested Madera High School after he allegedly wrote a message on the wall of a bathroom stall implying violence against the school.

According to Madera Police Department, the threat was found in the bathroom on Monday. After working with the school staff, officers investigated the incident and identified the culprit.

The student was arrested and booked for the statement.

Police said the student was insistent this was just a practical joke, and he meant no harm to anybody.