Gunman with dreadlocks sought in Fresno shooting

Police investigate a shooting early Sunday near Parkway and Olive avenues on June 2, 2019. The Fresno Bee

Fresno police on Monday said a gunman with dreadlocks is a person of interest in a restaurant shooting that left another man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place about 2 a.m. Sunday at the Denny’s restaurant on Parkway Drive near Olive Avenue and Highway 99.

Lt. Mark Hudson said gunfire broke out in the parking lot when a car carrying the shooter drove up next to another car and the gunman fired several times. The car carrying the gunmen fled south on Parkway, and the driver of the car in which the victim was riding sped to Community Regional Medical Center to drop off the victim, who was rushed into surgery.

The condition of the shooting victim was not released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.