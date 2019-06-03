Crime
Police were hunting a drunk driver, but say they found an armed robber
Visalia police arrested a man suspected of armed robbery early Monday while searching for a drunk driver. Police believe the same man was involved in both incidents.
He was identified as Robert Cervantes, 24, and he had three guns, police said.
Police reported receiving a call of a drunk driver in the area of Kaweah Avenue and South Velie Street about 12:30 a.m., but en route to the area, officers were also notified of an armed robbery there. The victim told officers that he was standing outside smoking when he was confronted by a gunman demanding his wallet. The victim told the bandit that he only had a pack of cigarettes and the suspect took the pack and fled.
Officers located a car matching the description of the getaway vehicle and stopped Cervantes, who was armed with three pistols. None of the weapons turned out to be stolen.
Cervantes was booked into the Tulare County Jail on multiple charges.
