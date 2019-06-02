Teen stabbed in South Fresno attack. Police seeking information from the public

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teenage boy was treated for a stab wound Sunday after an incident that took place over several blocks in south Fresno.





Officers responded to the disturbance just after 5 p.m. and found the boy near First street and Platt Avenue. He was taken to CMRC with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

Police had few details, though several witnesses said it took places over several blocks on First Street, between Huntington Boulevard and Platt Avenues and involved multiple people.

Police got little information from the victim, said Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department.

“He’s kind of bouncing all over the place with his story,” he said.





Police have not ruled out the possibility of a street-gang connection, Bowlan said.