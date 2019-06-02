Man shot in drive-by in central Fresno. Attackers wore masks, police say

Police investigate drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in central Fresno June 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in central Fresno June 2, 2019.

Police are looking for four men suspected in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Central Fresno on Sunday.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at Ashlan and Holt avenues. They found a man in his 30s who had been shot once in the leg. The wound was not life-threatening, according to police. He was taken to the hospital.





The victim told police he was outside his apartment the Parks at Fig Garden when he saw four masked men in a white SUV driving north toward the complex. As the car passed the victim, someone opened fire from the passenger side. Police described the men as African American and in their 20s.