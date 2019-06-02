Drive-by shooting attack in Fresno appears ‘random,’ police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Fresno Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that struck a vehicle three times Sunday morning.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Ron Hughes, officers received a call around 8:30 a.m. regarding a shooting in the area of Olive Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

Officers found three male victims who say were driving a Chevrolet Tahoe east on Olive toward Golden State with a tan or gold colored pick-up truck driving next to them in the other lane. Police say the driver of the pickup truck opened fire on the Tahoe, striking it at least three times.

There were no injuries reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hughes said the shooting appears to be a case of random violence.

The driver appeared to be alone in the vehicle, police said. He was described as a Hispanic male between 20 to 30 years old who fled in an unknown direction.

The victims pulled over on Olive and Delno Avenues and called 911.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.