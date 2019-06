Shooting reported at Cedar and Holland avenues Police responded early Saturday afternoon to a shooting in central Fresno that injured one man. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police responded early Saturday afternoon to a shooting in central Fresno that injured one man.

Police responded early Saturday afternoon to a shooting in central Fresno that injured one man.

Details are preliminary. According to scanner traffic, one man was shot in the leg near Cedar and Holland avenues.

A suspect vehicle reportedly fled westbound on Holland Avenue.

Check back for updates.