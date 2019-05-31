Juvenile takes out gun in argument, police say. Cops found more where that came from

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Fresno juvenile is behind bars after police found several guns in his room.

The discovery was made Thursday after the minor was accused of brandishing a firearm against a neighbor during an argument. Police were called to the 5500 block of W. Weathermaker Avenue west of Highway 99 just before 6:30 p.m. to investigate.

According to a police news release, the minor admitted to brandishing the weapon. Officers then confiscated a black Glock handgun.

But as they took in the small handgun, officers found larger weapons in the minor’s room, none of which belonged to him.

Police seized an AR-15, Remington rifle, revolver and a Ruger handgun.

The weapons were taken in by police as they searched for the owner. The teen was booked into jail on weapon-related charges, police said.