Downtown Fresno bakery robbed at gunpoint. Police release photos

Fresno police are looking for help finding a man who allegedly robbed a bakery in downtown Fresno. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a bakery in downtown Fresno with a gun.

The suspect walked into Panaderia La Herradura at 1414 E. Belmont Ave. on May 16, brandishing a gun, police say. He pointed it at an employee and demanded cash from the register.

After taking the money, he got into a waiting vehicle and left south on San Pablo Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5 feet 7 inches with a medium build. He had a goatee and wore a purple Ecko shirt with write writing, black shorts, a gray hat, black shoes with white soles and a gold watch on the right wrist. He also wore a green glove on his right hand.

The vehicle is an older light blue four-door Toyota Camry with a spoiler. It’s missing a front right hubcap.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Parvinder Dhillon at 559-621-2083 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.