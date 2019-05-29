Jury convicts Tulare County man of molesting two girls

Fresno County District Attorney's Office

A jury on Friday found a 24-year old Tulare man guilty of molesting two girls, and he now faces up to nearly 15 years in prison.

According to a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, jurors found Salvador Serna guilty of molesting the children from September 2013 until November 2015.

He was convicted on four counts of lewd acts on a child, according to the news release.

One of those counts included a special allegation of “substantial sexual conduct with the victim.”

He was also convicted for one count of contacting a child for a sexual offense, according to the news release.

Serna’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on June 13 at the Tulare County Superior Court. He faces up to 14 years and eight months in state prison.