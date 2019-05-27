Man stabbed in South Fresno. No arrests reported, witnesses not cooperating with police

Man in his 50s stabbed in Fresno Man in his 50s stabbed in Fresno On Monday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Man in his 50s stabbed in Fresno On Monday

One person was stabbed Monday afternoon in a South Fresno neighborhood.

Few details were immediately available.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. to a neighborhood in the area of East Lorena and South Holly avenues where at least one person had been injured. The victim, described only as a man in his early 50s, was stabbed once in the abdomen area. Police said he was “unable” to provide any information. He was rushed to an area hospital in “critical but stable condition.”

Investigators said the victim knocked on a door in the 2100 block of South Holly Avenue and asked for help. His car was parked at the home, Fresno Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

Police said they were not sure exactly where the stabbing occurred. Bowlan described the injury as a “slice-type” wound that appeared serious.

Officers said witnesses were not cooperating with police.

No arrests have been made and the circumstances surrounding the attack were not immediately clear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.