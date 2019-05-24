Man arrested after confessing of murder. Female victim’s body found in South Valley field

Delano Police Department arrested Leonardo Felix, 28, of Delano for the murder of Tina Anne Gutierrez, 39, of Delano whose body was found in a field Thursday evening in Delano. Delano Police Department

The Delano Police Department say a man is under arrest after murdering a woman whose body was found in a field Thursday evening.

Police were called out to the area of County Line Road and Road 128 around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday for a body that was found within the South Valley field. The cause of the death was not released.

The body was identified Friday morning as Tina Anne Gutierrez, 39, of Delano, according to the Delano Police.





After investigation, detectives arrested Leonardo Felix, 28, of Delano around 4 p.m. Friday at his home.

Police said Felix confessed to the murder in an interview and provided further details about the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377.