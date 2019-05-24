Innocent motorist sideswiped as two cars exchange gunfire

Woman sideswiped as cars exchange gunfire A driver was sideswiped Friday morning as she was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at North Hughes and West Dakota avenues in central Fresno, California. One gunman ditched his car. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A driver was sideswiped Friday morning as she was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at North Hughes and West Dakota avenues in central Fresno, California. One gunman ditched his car.

A driver was sideswiped Friday morning as she was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at North Hughes and West Dakota avenues in central Fresno.

The woman appeared shaken but was unhurt, according to police, when bullets flew in front of a gas station at the intersection.

Sgt. Brendan Rhames said the gunfire erupted about 10:30 a.m. and it appeared that no one was hit.

One of the cars involved in the shootout was ditched in a nearby neighborhood.

The occupants of the 1990s-era Honda narrowly escaped serious injury or death as the car was hit by multiple bullets, one of which shattered its back window. Another bullet appeared to have penetrated the trunk of the car and then exited the front windshield between the driver and passenger seats.

That car was located just east of the shooting scene at West Pontiac Way and North Crystal Avenue. The occupants ran from the neighborhood after abandoning the car.

Officers searched nearby yards to see if the suspects tossed anything during their escape but did not find anything, Rhames said.