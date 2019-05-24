Black tar heroin, methamphetamine, gang ties and a 9-mm pistol seized in raid

Michael Rabara, 56, was arrested with drugs and a 9 mm handgun Thursday night in southeast Fresno, police reported. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police confiscated an estimated $1,800 in black tar heroin, methamphetamine and a 9-mm handgun Thursday night after serving a search warrant at the home of an alleged Bulldog gang member.

The supsect was identified as Michael Rabara, 56, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez Sr. said.

The warrant was served in the 600 block of South Backer Avenue.

Alvarez said Rabara is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on drug and weapons charges with a bail of $125,000.