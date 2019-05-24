Their car was stuck on the tracks, then gunman opened fire, killing driver

One slain, one wounded in early morning robbery One person was slain and a second wounded early Friday, May 24, 2019 when they tried to flee a robbery in east central Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person was slain and a second wounded early Friday, May 24, 2019 when they tried to flee a robbery in east central Fresno.

A man was gunned down and a second person was wounded early Friday after their car became trapped on railroad tracks and they were confronted by bandits, Fresno police reported.

The slaying took place about 3 a.m. at East Floradora Avenue and Eleventh Street, according to Lt. Bill Dooley.

Dooley said two males and two females were driving in the neighborhood when their car somehow became stuck on the railroad tracks, which divide Floradora. That’s when they were confronted by at least one gunman who demanded their possessions.

The driver was able get the car off the tracks and attempted to speed away north on Eleventh when gunfire erupted. The car came to a stop at Eleventh and Home Avenue, where the second male, wounded in the leg, and the two females ran from the car to a nearby apartment to seek help, and the occupant called 911. Arriving emergency workers found the driver dead in the car.

An extensive crime scene has been established in the neighborhood as detectives scour streets for evidence.