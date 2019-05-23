Substitute teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student, sheriffs say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A substitute teacher in Madera County is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Amanda Wood, 42, of Madera was arrested Thursday and booked at the Madera County Department of corrections on suspicion of multiple felony charges.

The Madera County Sheriff’s on May 7 was contacted by the Superintendent of Chawanakee Unified School District regarding an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher who had worked for the District and a student at Minarets High School.

The student provided a statement and an investigation was initiated. Sheriffs uncovered evidence that revealed there was probable cause to support the allegations.

“Evidence obtained indicates that the suspect had a relationship of a sexual nature with a minor student outside of CUSD property,” the sheriff’s office says.

If you or someone you know may be a victim relating to this case, contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 559-675-7770.