Crime
Substitute teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student, sheriffs say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A substitute teacher in Madera County is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Amanda Wood, 42, of Madera was arrested Thursday and booked at the Madera County Department of corrections on suspicion of multiple felony charges.
The Madera County Sheriff’s on May 7 was contacted by the Superintendent of Chawanakee Unified School District regarding an allegation of an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher who had worked for the District and a student at Minarets High School.
The student provided a statement and an investigation was initiated. Sheriffs uncovered evidence that revealed there was probable cause to support the allegations.
“Evidence obtained indicates that the suspect had a relationship of a sexual nature with a minor student outside of CUSD property,” the sheriff’s office says.
If you or someone you know may be a victim relating to this case, contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 559-675-7770.
Comments