Madera police believe a late-model Chevrolet or GMC pickup, either metallic blue or grey in color, was involved in fatal hit and run crash. Madera Police Department

Madera police want to find the driver of a newer GMC or Chevrolet pickup believed to be involved in a fatal collision in which Rutilio Reyes, 69, was killed on May 12.

The crash took place at D Street and Cleveland Avenue. The truck is dark metallic blue or grey in color.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call detective Rosel at 559-675-4243 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-Stop.