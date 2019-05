Sayavong Phongsavanh Fresno Police Department

Fresno police Thursday arrested Sayavong Phongsavanh, 28, on sex assault charges involving a minor after a traffic stop in central Fresno.

Sgt. Israel Reyes said officers earlier obtained an arrest warrant for Phongsavanh and made the stop Thursday morning. During the stop, officers also recovered a firearm.

Officers also searched Phongsavanh’s home in the 3600 block of East Clay Avenue.