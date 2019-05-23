This truck was involved in a fatal hit-and-run. Police are looking for the driver

Police believe this vehicle, a blue or gray newer model Chevy or GMC pickup truck was involved in a fatal hit and run May 12, 2019 in Madera, CA. Madera Police Department

Police are looking for the driver of pickup truck suspected in a hit and run that killed a 69-year-old Madera man.

Rutillo Reyes was struck and killed May 12 at the intersection of North D Street and East Cleveland Avenue in Madera.

The vehicle — believed to be a dark blue or gray, newer model Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra — fled the scene.

It was seen traveling west on Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call Detective Rosel at 559-675-4243 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.