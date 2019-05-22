Can you identify these burglars caught on camera? Sheriff’s office asks for help

Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying burglars The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says two burglars were caught on camera stealing power tools and building materials from a home near Grantland and McKinley avenues in Fresno, CA on May 10. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says two burglars were caught on camera stealing power tools and building materials from a home near Grantland and McKinley avenues in Fresno, CA on May 10.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two people they say were caught on camera burglarizing a home on May 10.

The house, located west of Highway 99 near Grantland and McKinley avenues, was going through a remodel when a man and woman walked up to the home and stole power tools and building materials around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance video captured the pair walking around the outside of the house and removing a screen from a window.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can identify the man or woman to call Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867 or to report online at valleycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters who lead authorities to their arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.