Crime
Man calls 911 to report a fight. When deputies showed up, they found something else
A Fresno man accused of making a false 911 call was put in jail over the weekend after the ordeal revealed he had outstanding warrants.
Jesus Lopez-Zucilla, 27, called to report a fight that had allegedly broken out among 20 people at a party he was supposedly hosting Saturday in the 5000 block of East Grant Avenue, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said.
Lopez-Zucilla allegedly said one of the people involved in the fake fight was armed with a large butcher knife and that there were children in danger.
But once deputies got to the home, only a few people were sitting on the patio and everything appeared calm, according to the sheriff’s office. The small group told deputies there was no fight. A party had indeed happened earlier that night, but no problems were reported, according to the group’s testimony to deputies.
Lopez-Zucilla’s cover was blown by his ex-girlfriend, who confirmed his phone number to deputies when they showed the group a number used to make the initial call for help.
Deputies traced the line to a home about three miles away in the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue.
When deputies arrived, Lopez-Zucilla allegedly denied calling but was still taken into custody for outstanding warrants. He was also expected to be charged with making a false emergency report — known as swatting.
He was booked into Fresno County Jail with a $26,200 bail amount.
Comments