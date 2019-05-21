2 stolen guns recovered by special police unit

Police reported confiscating a FN 9 mm pistol, stolen in Alaska, from Jonathan Delatorre, 19, Monday night in Fresno. Fresno Police Department

A special police unit Monday recovered two stolen firearms from a gang associate after a traffic stop in southeast Fresno, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez reported.

The arrested man was identified as Jonathan Perez Delatorre, 19, according to Sgt. Adrian Alvarez Sr., of the department’s Special Response Team.

Alvarez said the traffic stop took place at East Butler Avenue and South Orange Avenue, where Delatorre was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. Officers said Delatorre admitted to carrying the 9 mm FN pistol, stolen in Alaska, saying it was for self-defense. Officers next went to Delatorre’s home, where they recovered a stolen Beretta 9 mm. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on a $152,000 bail.