Strathmore High student arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up graduation

A Strathmore High School student was arrested Monday after allegedly making threats to “shoot up” the graduation ceremony, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the high school around 11 a.m. for a student making threats to shooting the graduation ceremony.





The male student, whose name has not been released, was contacted at his house and taken into custody.

He was later booked into the Juvenile Center on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Detectives later served searched warrants at the residence, including a relative’s home for further investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com.