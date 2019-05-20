Police arrest domestic violence suspect. They found a semi-auto .45 with no serial number

Police arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Lynn Johnson on May 20, 2019, in Fresno, CA. Fresno Police Department

Police arrested a 30-year-old felon on Monday for allegedly being in possession of a handgun that had its serial numbers removed.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department’s Special Response team conducted a probation compliance check on the home of Jeremy Lynn Johnson around 1 p.m., according to a news release.

Johnson was wanted on several charges, including domestic violence, and was believed to be in possession of a firearm. Police found the gun — a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun — in his bedroom. The serial number was obliterated, according to the new release. Johnson said the firearm was his father’s and that he had no idea how or why the serial number was removed.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Fresno County Jail for domestic violence, making criminal threats, false imprisonment and assault, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

