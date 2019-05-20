Gang member with stolen pistol arrested in southwest Fresno

Damian Santiago, 20, an alleged gang member, was arrested Sunday in southwest Fresno. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police Sunday arrested Damian Santiago, 20, an alleged gang member, on weapons charges in southwest Fresno.

The traffic stop took place at Jensen and Elm avenues. Police reported that they gained consent to search the car and discovered that a woman in the car was carrying a loaded handgun in her purse that belonged to Santiago.

The Smith & Wesson semiautomatic weapon was stolen in Merced. Santiago was booked into Fresno County Jail on a bail of $200,000.