One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Huron

One person died after a shooting involving Huron police Sunday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Richard Wilhoite said the shooting happened at 9 p.m. and sheriff’s office investigators as well as from the District Attorney’s office were arriving in Huron to investigate.

The shooting happened at the 1700 block of Myrtle Street. Wilhoite could not confirm if the deceased was a man or woman or if they were a Huron resident.

There were no police officers injured.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

