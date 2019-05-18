Crime
Search on for suspect who shot man shot while he was driving. Jurisdiction was up in the air
Scene where man was shot while driving in east-central Fresno
Police say a man was shot in the wrist while driving Saturday evening in east-central Fresno.
Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide said the 30-year-old man, whose name was not released, told officers he was eastbound on McKinley Avenue in the turning lane to Sierra Vista Avenue when a car pulled up next to his passenger side and fired two or three shots. His vehicle along with his left wrist were hit.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m.
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies took the man to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. The call for help was originally assigned to the sheriff’s office because it came from a Terrace Avenue address in a county island. But when deputies learned that the shooting happened inside city limits, they turned the investigation over to police.
The victim was not able to give a description of the suspect or the vehicle. He is being cooperative and was in stable condition.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
