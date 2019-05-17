Visalia woman forces carjacker from her car

Charles Justus Visalia Police Department

A Visalia woman fought back and pushed a would-be carjacker out of her car Thursday, police report.

The suspect, identified as Charles Justus, 38, was later arrested after he assaulted a 19-year-old man and forced his way into a home in the 2900 block of West Harvard Avenue. That victim also fought back, and was able to push Justus out the door, police said.

Justus was booked on charges of carjacking, attempted kidnapping, robbery and burglary. None of the victims were injured.