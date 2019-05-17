Domestic violence with shots fired report prompts police shut down Clinton Avenue

A report of an argument between a man and a woman, followed by the sound of gunshots Friday morning caused police to shut down a major street in central Fresno.

Lt. Mark Hudson said officers received the report about 10:30 a.m. on West Clinton Avenue, just east of North West Avenue. Multiple police units sped to the area and shut down Clinton for more than an hour as officers attempted to reach someone inside the house.

Officers later entered the home and found no one inside. Hudson said police are trying to determine who made the call reporting the incident.