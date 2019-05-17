Salinas murder suspect arrested in stolen car in downtown Fresno

Miguel Beltran Fresno Police Department

A man sought on a murder warrant from Monterey County was arrested Wednesday in downtown Fresno after officers checked a suspicious car, Fresno police reported.





He was identified as Miguel Beltran, 30, of Salinas.

Police officer Adriana Ponce was patrolling near Fresno and E streets when she checked the car at a gas station and learned that it was stolen in Salinas a week before. Beltran was arrested for possession of the car and a warrant check discovered that he was sought on the murder warrant.