31-year-old high school teacher in Fresno arrested for sexting with a student, deputies say

A 31-year-old Central High School- West teacher was arrested and fired Tuesday for allegedly soliciting sexual acts with a minor, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
The teacher was identified as Fabian Botero of Clovis, according to the news release. After detectives with the Sheriff’s Office sex crime unit arrested Botero, he was booked at the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of using electronic communication devices to solicit sexual acts with a minor.
According to a report from a school administrator, the chemistry teacher “exchanged graphic messages with a 15-year-old girl” through emails, text messages and voice calls, according to the news release.
The school immediately reported the allegation to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies said in the statement.
Deputies said Botero admitted the inappropriate behavior while being interviewed by a detective at the school, the news release says. It was determined that Botero and the student had allegedly been communicating since September and Botero had allegedly initiated sexual conversations, deputies said.
Botero continued to communicate with the minor through January when they stopped communicating for unknown reasons, deputies said.
“As of now, there is no evidence to show Botero and the student engaged in any physical activity,” investigators said. “This remains an ongoing investigation.”
Botero had previously taught in Southern California.
The Central Unified School District said Botero is no longer employed at the district, “as the behavior that led to these charges is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, especially an educator.”
The Sheriff’s Office believes there could be other victims, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jesse Garcia at 559-600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
