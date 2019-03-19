Police fire multiple beanbags, Tasers, to subdue Fresno man armed with knife

A man armed with a large knife was subdued by Fresno police Tuesday morning after officers fired multiple beanbag rounds and used Tasers repeatedly in southeast Fresno, a spokesman reported.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the incident took place at South Backer and East Kings Canyon Road about 9:30 a.m. The man, who taken into custody was identified as Jesus Arriola, 43. He was charged with violating a domestic violence restraining order, assault with a deadly weaon on a peace officer and resisting arrest. Arriola was taken to a hospital before he was booked into jail.
About a dozen officers responded to the incident and officers fired six beanbag rounds, which are fired from a 12-gauge shotgun, at Arriola. He was hit by several of the rounds but with minimal effect. Officers also used the Taser electronic stun weapon four times and the last use was effective, said Hudson.
