Visalia man shot a man to death in 1979. He’s been denied parole for 6th time.

A Visalia man once was sentenced to death, after shooting his victim to death in a botched robber in 1979, was denied parole for the sixth time earlier in March, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office reported.
Raymond Chavez, 64, killed his victim on Aug. 26 of that year after a night of drinking, according to the office. Chavez and four friends were in two cars when they encountered the victim and his wife loading their car with luggage and blocked the couple’s car front and back.
At gunpoint, Chavez pointed a gun at the head of the victim and demanded the couple’s valuables. Dissatisfied with $150, the group demanded entry to the car, but were denied by locked doors and windows. The victim tried to drive off, but was shot in the head by Chavez. The victim’s foot hit the gas pedal, which sent the car into a tree. Chavez and the other suspects were arrested on Aug. 29 and Chavez was identified by the husband’s widow.
Chavez was convicted of murder in 1981 with special circumstances and sentenced to death because the murder involved use of a firearm during a robbery. He was re-sentenced to 27-years-to-life on appeal.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments