Ethan Morse, son of former Merced County DA Larry Morse II, killed in Atwater shooting

This story will be updated. Please check back for updates.

Ethan Morse, son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II, was fatally shot Friday morning at an Atwater home.

Merced County Sheriff Verne Warnke confirmed Morse’s death Friday afternoon.

Ethan Morse, 22, made headlines in 2014 after a Merced County judge declared him factually innocent regarding a 2013 Atwater murder case. Afterward, he sued Merced County for being falsely arrested, and was vindicated by a federal jury.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Fir Avenue around 10 a.m. regarding a report of a drive-by shooting and found Morse. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. As of Friday afternoon, police did not have a suspect in custody.

The shooter was described as a Hispanic male, wearing sunglasses, a black T-shirt and tan pants. He fled eastbound on Fir Street.

Ethan Morse was one of three sons to Larry Morse II and wife Cindy Morse, who is also an attorney.

Three nearby schools – St. Anthony’s School, Mitchell Senior School and Mitchell K-6 – were placed on lockdown after the shooting.