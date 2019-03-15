Fresno man, 82, booked in shooting death of wife

An 82-year-old Fresno County man was booked early Friday by sheriff’s detectives in the shooting death of his wife.
He was identified as Kenneth Ray Wright, who is being held on a bail of $1 million.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said deputies made the arrest after they were sent to the 6700 block of North Del Rey Avenue, east of Clovis and south of Highway 168, to investigate a possible suicide.
In a home there, they found that Maradee Wright, 77, was dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Evidence made deputies skeptical that the death was a suicide. After speaking with Kenneth Wright, deputies arrested Wright in the shooting.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
