K-9 sniffs out $700,000 worth of meth in downtown Fresno

With the help of a K-9, Fresno police say they made a major drug bust Thursday night in downtown Fresno that could have been worth up to $700,00 when sold.
Sgt. Tim Tietjen said narcotics investigators were alerted by a confidential informant about a large amount of methamphetamine being transported by car.
Around 8 p.m., Francisco Rafael Gonzalez, 24, was pulled over near Ventura and F streets, and a K-9 named “Cash” searched his car.
Tietjen said Cash alerted officers to inside the trunk, and when officers pulled back the carpet area, they found five kilos of meth in the frame.
Tietjan said the drugs came from Mexico and were worth between $500,000 and $700,000.
Gonzalez was arrested. Police could not comment on his previous criminal history, Tietjen said.
“Anytime we take a dealer off the street like this, it makes an impact,” he said, “an impact on violent crime, on property crimes.”
