Bomb squad on scene after explosive found in a restaurant in NW Fresno, police say

An explosive device Wednesday evening was found inside a Panera Bread restaurant in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police.
Authorities evacuated the area near the Shaw and Marty avenues intersection, where the Panera restaurant is located, and a bomb squad has come out to assess the scene, Lt. Bill Dooley said.
Shaw avenue between Marty and Valentine has been shut down for the time being.
In addition, another device was found inside a vehicle nearby.
A suspect who is believed to have left the explosive device in the restaurant was detained, Dooley added.
This story will be updated.
